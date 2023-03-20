2023 AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup: Iran defeats UAE to win Group B [VIDEO]

AFC – PATTAYA, Iran were simply unstoppable as they defeated the UAE 7-2 to top Group B of the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup Thailand 2023 on Monday.

Both teams advanced to the quarterfinals, with Iran to face Group A runners-up Bahrain while the UAE will take on Group A winners Thailand.

Despite both having already sealed their knockout stage tickets, the action came thick and fast at the Jomtien Beach Arena with UAE threatening after Abdulla Dahqani rifled his effort high but it was not long before Iran kicked into high gear.

The Central Asians made short work of the Emiratis defense in the fourth minute with Ali Mirshekari volleying Saeid Piramoun’s overhead effort into the roof of the net.

The UAE came close on several occasions with Rashed Yaqoub wasting two golden opportunities, while keeper Mohamed Abdulla failed to find the target from a volleyed effort as the score remained 1-0 going into the break.

The UAE remained compact in the second half but Iran showed their class when Mahdi Shirmohammadi found space at the top of the area before curling in a powerful drive past a rooted the UAE keeper Mohamed Abdulla.

The momentum shifted in UAE’s favor when they reduced the deficit in the 17th minute through Walid Mohammad free-kick before the No 10 executed a clinical strike a minute later which slipped past Iran keeper Mahdi Mirjajili.

Iran stayed calm under pressure and netted twice in two minutes thanks to efforts from Movahed Mohammadpour off a set-piece before Mirjajili struck from distance to restore their two-goal advantage.

It was end to end action in the closing stages of the half but it was Iran who took advantage again with Mahdi Shirmohammadi scoring from distance.

Iran extended their lead in the 27th minute through Mohammad Moradi’s free-kick before Mohammadali Mokhtari pounced on a back pass to strike home Iran’s seventh in the 33rd minute.