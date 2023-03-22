March 22, 2023

Iran power past Bahrain at 2023 AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup [VIDEO]

March 22, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (2 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...
142 views

AFC – PATTAYA, Iran produced a sparkling display to defeat Bahrain 10-0 in their AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup Thailand 2023 quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Iran will face either Oman or China in the semifinals on Saturday.

Iran took the game to Bahrain from the referee’s first blow of the whistle with Mohammad Mofradi forcing a fingertip save from Bahraini keeper Mohamed Ashoor.

Iran showed their class with a ninth minute goal, a move which was orchestrated by keeper Mahdi Mirjajili’s deep ball to Ali Mirshekari, who set up Moslem Mesigar to nod home from close range.

Ashoor came close to putting his side level in a one-on-one situation but the Bahraini captain fired his shot straight to Mirjajili, who parried the ball to safety.

Bahrain were then left stunned in the 11th minute when Iran scored their second out of nothing when Mohammad Moradi threaded down the left before finding space at the center to slot a fierce grounder past Ashoor.

Bahrain had no answer to Iran’s aggression as they fell further behind in the second half with Mesigar striking a low volley past Ashoor in the 15th minute before Mirjajili showed off his juggling skills before hitting a powerful drive into the bottom left corner of the net.

Iran’s Mohammadali Mokhtari then scored with an acrobatic effort in the 20th minute, finishing of Mahdi Shirmohammadi’s set-up to go 5-0 up going into the break.

Iran were relentless in the third half as Amir Akbari etched his name on the scoresheet by slamming home a free-kick from distance in the 27th minute before Mirjajili added another after the ball took a cruel bounce off the sand over Ashoor and into the back into the net.

It was Mirshekari’s turn to get into the goal action when he struck from a free-kick in the 33rd minute before Abdulla Alabdulla scored an own goal moments later as Iran announced their entry into the semi-finals in style.

More Stories

Ghalenoei to remain Iran coach until 2026 WC: Mehdi Taj

March 22, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

2023 AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup: Iran defeats UAE to win Group B [VIDEO]

March 20, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup 2023: Iran into semis after victory against Uzbekistan [VIDEO]

March 18, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
situs slot gacor provider terbaik agen toto slot terpercaya 2023 agen toto togel terpercaya 2023 situs toto togel pasaran resmi terbaik bandar toto macau pasaran resmi toto togel bandar toto slot gacor 4d 2023 bo togel online pasaran terlengkap sepanjang masa bo toto slot terlengkap sepanjang masa situs toto togel 2023 bet 100 perak daftar toto slot dan toto togel 2023 bermain toto togel dengan bet hanya 100 perak daftar toto slot bonus new member terpercaya bermain toto slot pelayanan 24 jam nonstop agen slot gacor 4d hadiah terbesar bandar toto slot provider terbaik toto slot gacor 4d hingga toto togel toto togel pasaran resmi terpercaya agen togel online terbesar 2023 situs togel online terpercaya 2023 bo togel online paling resmi 2023 situs slot online pasti gacor bo slot online deposit tanpa potongan situs toto togel dan toto slot bonus new member situs toto slot gacor 4d winsortoto winsortoto agen toto togel dan bo toto slot terpercaya agen togel online pasaran toto macau situs toto togel bet 100 perak agen toto slot terpercaya pasti gacor bo togel online hadiah 4d 10 juta situs toto togel resmi terpercaya dan terlengkap situs toto slot dan toto togel deposit 10rb tanpa potongan bandar toto togel hadiah 4d 10 juta agen togel online bonus new member bandar toto togel terbesar hadiah 4d 10 juta situs toto slot gacor anti rungkad bandar toto togel terpercaya dengan bonus new member bo toto togel bet 100 perak hadiah terbesar bandar toto togel pasaran resmi lisensi pagcor situs toto slot gacor 4d haidah terbesar 2023 bandar toto togel pasaran lengkap terbaik situs toto slot engine terpercaya pasti gacor situs toto togel resmi bet hanya 100 perak situs toto online resmi lisensi pagcor situs toto togel resmi dan bandar toto slot gacor terbaik bandar toto togel resmi dan terlengkap 2023 bo toto togel situs toto togel deposit pulsa tanpa potongan situs toto slot terpercaya agen toto togel dan situs toto slot terpercaya bo toto togel resmi dan agen toto slot terpercaya agen toto togel terpercaya resmi dan terlengkap situs toto slot terbaik anti nawala togel online resmi pasaran terlengkap situs toto macau dari toto togel resmi dan terpercaya bandar toto slot gacor dari toto togel 4d terbesar agen toto togel resmi pasaran terlengkap dan resmi situs toto togel resmi pasaran lengkap bet 100 situs toto togel yang menyediakan permainan toto slot gacor agen toto togel bet 100 bonus harian situs toto togel resmi pasaran togel hongkong resmi toto togel dari situs toto terpercaya sepanjang masa bandar toto slot dan situs toto togel 4d Situs Togel Online Pasarean Toto Macau Terbaik ltdtoto winsortoto