Iran’s Hazfi Cup QF’s draw confirmed

March 7, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tasnim – TEHRAN, The draw for the quarterfinal round of Iran’s Hazfi Cup was made on Tuesday.

According to the draw, Esteghlal will travel to Abadan to meet Pars Jonoubi Jam.

Persepolis will play the winner of Foolad and Gol Gohar in Tehran.

Esteghlal Mollasani will host Havadar and Nassaji will play Paykan in Ghaemshahr.

The quarterfinals will be held on April 27, 28 and 29.

Hazfi Cup is the Iranian football knockout cup competition, run by the Iranian Football Federation. Esteghlal is the most successful club with seven titles.

Nassaji Mazandaran is the titleholder.

