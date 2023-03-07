March 7, 2023

Iran crowned champions of NSDF Thailand Futsal Tournament [VIDEO]

March 7, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tehran Times – PATTAYA, Iran defeated Japan 4-1 on Tuesday in the final match of the 2023 NSDF Futsal Championship.

Saeid Ahamd Abbasi netted a brace for Iran as well as goals from Salar Aghapour and Hossein Tayebi.

Team Melli had previously defeated Saudi Arabia (11-0), Egypt (3-1), and Thailand (5-1) in the tournament.

Earlier in the day, Thailand defeated Saudi Arabia in the third-place match.

The international event started on March 1 in Pattaya city and finished on March 7.

Iran competed at the NSDF Futsal Championship as part of the preparation for the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup.

