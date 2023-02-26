Jahanbakhsh assists as leaders Feyenoord prove too strong for Fortuna Sittard [VIDEO]

Football-oranje.com – SITTARD, Feyenoord will remain clear at the top of the Eredivisie after they defeated Fortuna Sittard 4-2 in Limburg.

Feyenoord had a scare within the first few minutes when Burak Yilmaz put the ball in the net but the Fortuna Sittard striker was offiside.

The visitors then took the lead in the 10th minute with Ximo Navarro heading the ball into his own net. Six minutes later, Mats Wieffer doubled the lead with an excellent strike from just outside the box.

Just before the break, Feyenoord added a third as Alireza Jahanbakhsh set up Santiago Gimenez to net from close range.

At the break, George Cox was brought on and he hit the post for Fortuna before Deroy Duarte did make it 3-1 with a strike into the left corner.

Fortuna were given some hope from the goal but any tension for Feyenoord was eased when substitute Igor Paixao found the net with a deflected strike.

Gernot Trauner then made his return from injury for Feyenoord and just before the end, Fortuna got themselves another consolation through Dimitrios Siovas.

Feyenoord remains top of the table and three points ahead of Ajax. Fortuna Sittard is 12th.