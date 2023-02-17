February 18, 2023

Sepahan defeats Zenit St. Petersburg in friendly [VIDEO]

February 17, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tasnim – ISFAHAN, Iranian football club Sepahan defeated Zenit St. Petersburg 2-0 in a friendly match on Friday.

In the match held in Isfahan’s Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium, Mohammad Ghorbani opened the scoring for the Iranian team and Mohammad Daneshgar made it 2-0 before the break.

Zenit and Sepahan signed a cooperation agreement in April 2021 and as part of that partnership deal both clubs agreed to work together and exchange knowledge and experience on the pitch and in the areas of sport, scientific and technical development.

This includes coaching courses, scouting, and the development of youth players.

Sepahan from Isfahan is the five-time Iranian champion and four-time Hazfi Cup winner.

