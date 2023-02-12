Hosseinzadeh assists in win against RFC Seraing

Nieusblad.be – CHARLEROI, Charleroi quickly put Seraing aside winning with a dominant score of 3-0.

It didn’t take long for the home team to convert that predominance into a goal: In the 18th’ Seraing lost the ball, Charleroi quickly switched and Hosseinzadeh served Bayo, who scored his first goal since his return to Charleroi. The home side went into halftime with a 1-0 lead.

After the break, the game image was reversed for a few minutes: Seraing had two chances – only to give the ball away after a corner, after which Marcq reached Bager, who headed in the 2-0 on the 52nd’.

Less than ten minutes later in the 61st’ the game was completely booked. Charleroi received a penalty after a foul on Strulic – after the intervention of the VAR, admittedly – and Ilaimaharitra put it in the corner. 3-0 with half an hour to go, the Carolos would not relinquish that.

In the standings, Seraing remains joint last with KV Oostende, and Charleroi settles (for the time being) next to Anderlecht in a shared eleventh place.