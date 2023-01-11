Hazfi Cup: Sepahan defeat Saipa to advance to Round of 16 [VIDEO]
Tehran Times – ISFAHAN, Sepahan football team defeated first-tier Saipa 3-0 in Iran’s Hazfi Cup Round of 32 on Wednesday.
Shahriar Moghanlou made a hat-trick in the seventh, 47th, and 58th minutes at the Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium in Isfahan for the Yellows.
Nassaj is the defending champion of the Hazfi Cup.
Results:
*Arman Gohar Sirjan 1 – 3 Esteghlal Mollasani
*Malavan 1 – 3 Naft Masjed Soleyman
*Pars Jonoubi Jam 1 – 0 Iman Sabz Shiraz
*Mes Rafsanjan 1 – 0 Zob Ahan
*Paykan 1 – 0 Esteghlal Khuzestan
*Nassaji Mazandaran 2 – 1 Fajr Sepasi Shiraz
*Sepahan 3 – 0 Saipa
*Shahrdari Hamedan 1 (7) – 1 (8) Darya Caspian Babol
Thursday:
*Esteghlal v Tractor
*Mes Kerman v Sanat Naft Abadan