Mehdi Taremi voted Best Player of the League in November and December

Portocanal.sapo.pt – PORTO, The FC Porto striker was elected the Best Player of the League during the months of November and December by the SJPF (Professional Football Players Union).

The Iranian international striker from FC Porto gathered 16.78% of the votes, beating Ricardo Horta (12.98%) from SC Braga and Pedro Porro (12.55%) from Sporting.

The League’s Best Player of the month is found through the average value of the scores given by the sports dailies A Bola, O Jogo and Record in the period corresponding to the vote (final weighting of 60%) and the choices of a Technical Committee appointed by the Union, formed by former players Anselmo, João Oliveira Pinto, João Paulo, José Carlos, Rebelo, Tiago Pereira and Tozé (final weighting of 40%).

In the three games played during the period in question, the number 9 from Porto scored four goals and has one assist.