Russia and Iran discuss two-match friendly series [Report]

Newsunrolled.com – MOSCOW, Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazim Jalali told RIA Novosti that the issue of organizing a friendly match between the Iranian and Russian national teams is currently being worked on – perhaps the teams will play a two-match series with home and away games.

A friendly match between the national teams of Russia and Iran was planned to be held in Qatar or Iran in November, but the meeting did not take place. Then the President of the Russian Football Union (RFU), Alexander Dyukov, noted that the Iranian side confirmed its readiness to play with the Russian national team in 2023.

“We are working to ensure that a friendly match will be played between the Iranian and Russian teams in the very near future. This game will be another tool for the development of public diplomacy and rapprochement between our countries,” Celali said. Eastern Culture Center of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

“At the moment it is difficult to say when the matches of the national teams of our states will be played. But yes, we have such a desire to organize and make it happen. It would be good and logical to play a match.” your country, and one will take place in Iran,” he added.