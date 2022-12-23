Bayer’s striker is back: Azmoun makes a good first impression on Alonso

Rp-online.de – LEVERKUSEN, Sardar Azmoun is still waiting for his breakthrough at Bayer 04 Leverkusen. His coach Xabi Alonso is hoping for a “Sardar in top form” for the second half of the season.

First Sardar Azmoun wins the decisive header duel at the center line, then he sprints in the direction of the opposing sixteen. A quick body trick and an uncompromising finish later and the ball is already in the FC Zurich goal. The goal to make it 3-0 in the test on Saturday once again illustrated the Iranian’s strengths. “He has a lot of qualities, especially near the penalty area and with his header,” said Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso. “We missed him.”

The attacker, who switched from Zenit St. Petersburg to Bayer-Kreuz at the beginning of the year, made his last game for the Werkself in a 4-0 loss in Munich in September. A few days later, while warming up for the Champions League game at FC Porto, he tore a fiber in his right calf. Azmoun made it into the Iranian World Cup squad in time and also played all three preliminary round games at the tournament in Qatar.

In Leverkusen, too, the professional, who was named footballer of the year in Russia in 2021, has had difficulties asserting himself. The former national junior volleyball player has only made six starting XI appearances at Bayer. Those responsible should also have expected more than before – one goal and three assists in a total of 22 appearances for the factory club.

“Against Zurich, it was the first time I’ve seen him play since I’ve been here,” emphasized Alonso after the last friendly before the winter break. “I am pleased to meet him. He’s a different type of player.” As it is unclear when Patrik Schick, who is currently out due to a groin problem, will be able to play again, Azmoun could soon have more opportunities to present himself. Alonso emphasizes: “We need Sardar in top form for the second half of the season.”