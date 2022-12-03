Former Team Melli coach Mahmoud Bayati passes away

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Former Iran national football team head coach Mahmoud Bayati passed away at the age of 94 on Friday.

Bayati was appointed head coach of the Iran national team in 1967 and led the team in the 1968 AFC Asian Cup in which Iran won the title without any losses or draws.

He resigned after the tournament in protest to the then President of the Iran Football Federation and was succeeded by Zdravko Rajkov.

Bayati returned to the national team after four years and was re-appointed head coach in 1972 after the resignation of Mohammad Ranjbar.

He led the team in the 1972 Summer Olympics and Iran showed poor performance.

Under his guidance, Iran also failed to book a place in the 1974 FIFA World Cup.