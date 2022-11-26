2022 WC: Iran’s Faghani to referee Portugal vs Uruguay match

Tasnim – DOHA, Iranian referee Alireza Faghani has been chosen to officiate the match between Portugal and Uruguay in the 2022 World Cup.

The two teams will lock horns on Monday at the Lusail Stadium in Group H of the World Cup.

Faghani officiated the match between Brazil and Serbia, where Selecao won the match 2-0.

He has been on the FIFA list since 2008.

Faghani has refereed important matches such as the 2014 AFC Champions League Final, the 2015 AFC Asian Cup Final, the 2015 FIFA Club World Cup final, the 2016 Olympic football final match.

He has refereed matches in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, and the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.