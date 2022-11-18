Ansarifard insists it is “honour” to play for the Iranian people back home

Mirror – DOHA, Iran striker Karim Ansarifard said it will be an honour for him to play for female fans at the World Cup.

Ansarifard, who scored against Manchester United in a 3-2 Europa League defeat for Omonia Nicosia last month, said all fans should be welcome when Iran begin their World Cup campaign against England on Monday.

“Most definitely, for sure, this is an honour for myself, for my country, for my people, for my team-mates, everyone,” said Ansarifard. “It’s an absolute honour, regardless of who comes to the stadium, whether it’s our fathers, our brothers, our males or females.

“It’s always an honour to represent our country, we play for them, we play for all men and women from our country. When I say people from our country, there are no exceptions. Those people include all male and all females.

“It’s always an honour for me, an honour for my team-mates, there are absolutely no exceptions. I wanted to thank you for raising this question. With all the respect I have to all supporters all around the world, Iran has one of the best fans, supporters all around the world.

“All Iranian fans are all well known around the world for being very passionate, very loyal to the teams, not only football national team but all national teams, even the club level. We have very passionate fans, they are famous for it and we are very proud of that.”

Iran defender Morteza Poulariganji hailed coach Carlos Queiroz for unifying the national team in his second spell in charge. “The biggest strength he brings is a huge sense of team unity,” said Poulariganji. “I think with the presence of Mr Queiroz, all my team-mates are happier and more united.