October 14, 2022

Iran women’s football team climb in FIFA rankings

Tehran Times – ZURICH, Iran’s women’s football team moved up one place in the latest FIFA ranking released on Thursday.

Iran moved to 69th place.

The three teams at the top in the August 2022 ranking are still there, with one slight change in the order. Though the U.S. (1st, – ) remain out front, Sweden (2nd, plus 1) have jumped into second place at the expense of Germany (3rd, minus 1). England (4th, – ) and France (5th, – ) complete the top five.

The next FIFA Women’s World Ranking will be published on Dec. 9, 2022.

