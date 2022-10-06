Europa League: Ansarifard scores in Omonia loss to Manchester United [VIDEO]

Sky Sports – NICOSIA, Manchester United avoided an embarrassing defeat to Omonia Nicosia courtesy of a second-half comeback to win 3-2 in the Europa League after being behind at the break.

Omonia Nicosia – fourth in the Cypriot league and managed by former Celtic boss Neil Lennon – went in 1-0 to the good at half-time after a quick break following a Manchester United corner ended with Karim Ansarifard scoring.

Erik ten Hag, who picked a strong side including Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro, reacted by bringing on Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw and it was Rashford that started the comeback with a cool finish before fellow substitute Anthony Martial struck the visitors in front.

Rashford made it 3-1 to cap an impressive individual showing before Nikolas Panayiotou meant United had to stay switched on in the closing stages after narrowing the deficit.

Ronaldo looked desperate to impress but his 700th career goal evaded him on a frustrating night, culminating in a jaw-dropping miss that hit the post despite the goal gaping from six yards out.

Following a 1-0 defeat by Real Sociedad in their opening game, United are now sitting pretty in Group E after back-to-back wins.

Despite bossing the opening 30 minutes, United’s wastefulness in front of goal held them back. Bruno Fernandes looped a finish off the crossbar whilst the impressive Omonia Nicosia goalkeeper Fabiano denied Ronaldo with a smart low save.

United allowed their opponents, who finished seventh in the league but qualified for Europe through winning the Cypriot Cup for the first time in a decade, to grow into the game.

And, unbelievably, the minnows scored with their first shot on goal.

Jadon Sancho put Tyrell Malacia into trouble following a United corner and a slip from the full-back allowed the hosts to break forward. With Sancho failing to run back, Omonia had a three-on-one situation and Bruno slipped the ball into Ansarifard, who took a touch before smashing the ball into the top corner of David de Gea’s net.

Sancho and Malacia paid for their mistakes at the break and it was a game-changing decision from Ten Hag as Rashford exploded into life from the bench.

He took just eight minutes to draw United level. Fernandes swept a superb 50-yard ball into his path and the England international steadied himself before curling an intelligent finish into the far corner to start the comeback.

Rashford then produced a classy flick to find fellow substitute Martial in space. The Frenchman showed his level of confidence by getting his shot away quickly and found the bottom corner.

A potential crisis looked to be averted 10 minutes from time when a frustrated Ronaldo, who struck a post from six yards with the goal gaping, gave up trying to score from every angle and played a clever ball across the goal for Rashford to tap home.

Omonia rallied again with Panayiotou firing into the top corner to set up a dramatic final few minutes but United stayed strong.