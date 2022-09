Tasnim – ROTTERDAM, Feyenoord got its Europa League campaign back on track on Thursday by hammering Austrian side Sturm Graz at home.

The Rotterdammers won 6-0 with goals from Alireza Jahanbakhsh, David Hancko, Danilo Pereira, Santiago Gimenez, and Oussama Idrissi.

Jahanbakhsh scored in the 9th and 41st minutes for Feyenoord.