Roger de Sa opens up on Iran appointment

SABC Sports – Johannesburg, Former Orlando Pirates coach Roger de Sa has opened up to SABC Sport on how he and world-renowned mentor, as well as long-time confidant, Carlos Queiroz landed the Iran job.

News of De Sa’s appointment as part of Queiroz’s technical team was confirmed at the weekend, which will now see him go to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The duo, who recently also worked together in the Egyptian National Team’s technical staff, will reunite once again and the former Bafana Bafana shot-stopper tells the public broadcaster how it all came about.

“Probably about a week after we left Egypt, Iran started making contact with Carlos and we went and had a couple of conversations about it, and we reached an agreement a couple of weeks ago,” said De Sa.

“It was just a question of a couple of finer details to sort out and then once that was achieved, it’s another World Cup and why not have a go? If they want you, you come and do the job and see how it goes.”

De Sa says he is relishing the moment to once again learn from Queiroz having worked as his assistant coach in Egypt, being part of this year’s Africa Cup of Nations side that lost to Senegal in the final.

It’s bittersweet to be at the World Cup with another country but, after the two of them qualified Bafana to the 2002 global showpiece, they were kicked to the curb.

“Obviously being in another World Cup with different countries and not my own is always a little bit different, I suppose. The time that we did qualify my country, we got fired and somebody else went,” he added.

“So, another World Cup with another country, it’s a fantastic experience and it’s a professional job, you’ve got to get out there, do the best you can, work with different cultures and different players.

“But it’s been great and I think Carlos has vast experience, which is always great to learn from and having the opportunity to meet all the different star players, and players that play all over the world has been fantastic.”