Carlos Queiroz TM assistants unveiled [Report]

Tasnim – TEHRAN, The assistant coaches of Carlos Queiroz on the Iran national football team have reportedly been unveiled.

The Portuguese coach was named as the new head coach of Iran’s national football team on Thursday.

Media reports state that Queiroz has named his five assistants:

Roger De Sa (Assistant Coach),

Ricardo Silva (performance coach),

Alexandre Lopes (goalkeeping coach),

João Peixeiro (assistant coach/IT analyst), and

Micael Moreira (physical therapist/rehabilitation coach)