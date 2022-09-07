Iran to hold friendly against Russia [Report]

487 views

Mehr News – MOSCOW, The Russian menâ€™s national football team has announced upcoming friendly matches against Kyrgyzstan and Iran, with the latter likely to take place in Tehran, according to Russian football federation.

Russian teams at all levels remain banned from UEFA and FIFA competitions following the onset of Moscowâ€™s military campaign in Ukraine â€“ a situation which prevented the menâ€™s team from attempting to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Russia Today reported.

But they can play friendly internationals and will take on an Iran team that will play at the World CupÂ in a group alongside the USA, England, and Wales.

The Iranians will host the Russian team managed by Valeri Karpin in a game planned for November, with a date and location to be confirmed but which will likely take place in Tehran, according to Match TV.