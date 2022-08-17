280 views

Mehr News – TEHRAN, Alireza Jahanbakhsh who has previously participated in 2 editions of the World Cup is to be the Iranian players’ captain in the 2022 World Cup.

Born in Jirandeh, Gilan province on August 11, 1993, Alireza Jahanbakhsh is currently putting on the Number 9 of Feyenoord Rotterdam.

Jahanbaksh began his club career in Tehran with Damash Tehran, a 2nd Division affiliate of Damash Gilan. He returned to Gilan in 2011 at the age of 17. As one of Damash Gilan’s youngest players, Jahanbakhsh made his debut in the Iran Pro League against Mes in 2011.

On May 26, 2013, Jahanbakhsh verbally agreed to a three-year contract with Dutch Eredivisie club NEC. This transaction was contingent on passing a medical exam and receiving a visa and work permit. On July 1, 2013, he became an official club member.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh signed a five-year deal with Dutch club AZ Alkmaar on August 3, 2015.

In 2018, he was given the opportunity to make his impression on a larger scale. On July 25, 2018, Jahanbakhsh signed a five-year deal with Premier League team Brighton & Hove Albion for an undisclosed amount.

Iranian international Alireza Jahanbakhsh was among the winners at the 37th Gala Footballer of the Year – an awards ceremony to honor the Dutch football league’s (Eredivisie) best in the 2017-18 season.

The winger was brought to Feyenoord by Arne Slot. The coach was fired from AZ in December 2020. Soon after, the head coach of Feyenoord started regular contact with Jahanbakhsh.

“When Arne called me, it felt really good that a big club like Feyenoord was interested in me,” he added.

“I know that I can help the team. It is important to me that I have to keep going.

On July 17, 2021, Feyenoord announced that Alireza Jahanbakhsh had signed a three-year deal with a fourth-year option.

Jahanbakhsh, who spent three seasons at the Amex Stadium before leaving for Feyenoord last summer, admits the group [in World Cup] will be “difficult” but says Iran will arrive at the tournament prepared.

1st Iranian to win Premier League monthly award

The 29-year-old is the first Iranian to win a Premier League monthly award. His goal and the efforts scored by James Maddison, Hamza Choudhury, Sebastien Haller, Richarlison de Andrade, Nathan Redmond, Jay Rodriguez as well as Raul Jimenez have nominated the January 2020 Goal of the Month in the Premier League.

Finally, he overpowered other contenders and his overhead kick was selected as the January 2020 Goal of the Month by a panel of experts combined with a public vote.

Jahanbakhsh produced fireworks on New Year’s Day with an acrobatic effort that earned Brighton & Hove Albion a late draw at home to Chelsea, premierleague.com reported.

After being presented with his prize the Iranian said he could not have dreamt of producing the best goal of his career in such a big match, the source added.

“When I came on I knew I could help the team,” he explained.

“I had a feeling the bicycle kick was the only way I could hit the ball. But as you see in my reaction I didn’t expect it to touch the net!

I couldn’t have asked for any better goal in such a game. I would name it as the best goal I’ve ever scored.”

The ‘Onefootball’ website described the superb bicycle kick goal of Jahanbakhsh as “a work of art”.

The athlete who likes to be role model

“Throughout my career, I have felt a responsibility to be a role model for the young footballers back in Iran.”, Jahanbakhsh said in an interview with brightonandhovealbion.com.

“I wanted to show it’s possible to make steps, grow, and make it in Europe at the highest level. I wanted to show it doesn’t matter where you come from – if you work hard and have ambition you can create great things,” he added.

“You have to be patient. I came from a very normal family and used to play with my friends in the street, but I wanted to make my dreams come true and I’ve done that through hard work.”

“It felt great to have so much success there. We have had some wonderful young players making moves all over Europe now and to feel like I have played a part in that means a lot to me.”

The FIFA World Cup will take place in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December 2022.

The ‘Persian Leopards’ in Group B of the tournament will face England, the US, and Wales.

Iran football team became the 14th team to book their place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Moreover, the ‘Persian Leopards’ became the first Asian team to book their place in a major competition.

Iran, No. 21 in the current FIFA world rankings, will kick off the World Cup campaign in Qatar against fifth-ranked England on November 21.

“Iran in the World Cup is always a big story”, revealed the Middle East and North African football journalist Uri Levy. “They had a good qualifying campaign. Under Dragan Skocic, they showed that they have the quality. It is the talent upfront that is making the difference for them. Bayer Leverkusen’s Sardar Azmoun and Porto’s Mehdi Taremi are prominent names in the squad.”

Reported by Amin Mohammadzadegan Khoyi