Tasnim – MALLORCA, Iranian international futsal player Hossein Tayebi joined Spanish top flight side AE Palma Futsal.

The 33-year-old has joined Palma from Portuguese team Benfica.

Associació Esportiva Palma de Mallorca Fútbol Sala, founded in 1998, is a futsal club based in Palma de Mallorca, city of the autonomous community of Balearic Islands.

AE Palma Futsal, who came second last season in Spanish Futsal League, will participate at the European competition in the coming season.