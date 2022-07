294 views

Tasnim – ISTANBUL, Iranian international winger Ali Gholizadeh has reportedly been linked with a move to Turkish club Besiktas.

The 26-year-old player currently plays in the Belgium side RSC Charleroi.

Gazetefutbol.de has reported that the 16-time Turkish champion is interested in signing Gholizadeh.

Gholizadeh is under contract with Charleroi until 2025.

Besiktas’s French coach Valerien Ismael reportedly wants the attacker, who can work on both wings.