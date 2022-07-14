Hull City’s Iran ace Allahyar Sayyadmanesh makes Fenerbahce admission

165 views

Hulldailymail.co.uk – HULL, Iranian striker Allahyar Sayyadmanesh says leaving Fenerbahce was not a difficult decision, after swapping Istanbul for Hull City.

The dynamic youngster spent the second half of last season on loan at the MKM Stadium and impressed enough for the Tigers to buy him permanently from the Turkish champions earlier this summer.

Allahyar penned a four-year contract with the Tigers after the club agreed a double deal worth in the region of £7m for him and Turkish international Ozan Tufan.

No, it was not difficult,” he told Hull Live at the Marbella Football Center. “It’s a really good, tough league. It has great quality and it’s very quick, which is good. I like that mode of football, and we’ll see what happens this season. I’m really happy to be here, I believe we have a great team and this season we have a big goal (promotion). We’ll start the new season with one hundred percent focus and get the best placec (in the league standings) that we can.”

Like Ozan Tufan, Allahyar faced familiar faces on Sunday when City played Fenerbahce in a showpiece friendly that attracted a crowd of more than 25,000, and he says the experience will be one that sets the squad up for the competitive nature of England’s Championship.

“First, we had a good friendly game in Turkiye and then we came to Marbella. It’s good preparation for the league. It’s always good to play against big teams It can be a good experience for us this season because we will play against good teams, and they have a Champions League qualifier coming up, so it will prepare us well.”

Having played a significant portion of Sunday’s game in Sakarya, Allahyar will get another run-out this weekend when the Tigers play Brighton’s Under-23 in a behind-closed-doors game before around 1,000 fans will watch the evening clash with Malaga.

“We have one friendly game here, one team will play against Brighton’s Under-23s and one will play against Malaga, so it will be good for us,” he added.