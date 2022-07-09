Celtic: Postecoglou can land his next Abada with Mehdi Ghayedi transfer

273 views

Celtic saw a significant overhaul of their squad take place during the previous summer transfer window as Ange Postecoglou brought in a host of new players to Parkhead.

One figure, in particular, that enjoyed a rather impressive debut season with the Bhoys is Liel Abada.

Signed from Maccabi Petah Tikva on a five-year deal, the winger ended the previous campaign with 15 goals and 11 assists to his name in 54 appearances across all competitions.

In fact, not only did the attacker make more appearances in the league (36) than any other Celtic player, but he also racked up more shots (81) than any of his teammates, showing just how reliable he was for Postecoglou and how dangerous he was on the pitch in terms of his attacking play.

This shows just how impressive he was throughout the season and why the club and the manager made the right call in bringing him to Celtic Park in the first place.

With some time left before the current summer transfer window ends, the next few weeks could see the Hoops boss bring in what could be seen as his next version of the Israeli winger.

Back in January, Celtic reportedly had a transfer bid rejected for Shabab Dubai winger Mehdi Ghayedi.

Having made 166 club appearances throughout his career, the 23-year-old has found the net 40 times and supplied 28 assists for his teammates.

This shows just how similar he is to the current Hoops attacker in terms of being able to score goals and provide assists on a fairly regular basis.

Labeled as a “little magician” by journalist Navid Molaaghaei on Twitter, Ghayedi’s goalscoring talent has also been described as “extraordinary” by ADSportsTV.

Moving forward, if Postecoglou wants to recreate his masterclass from last summer with Abada and bring in a young winger, like Ghayedi, from the Middle East, securing a deal for the Iranian could be the best way to do it.

Bearing in mind how the Parkhead club will be looking to not only regain their SPFL title but also be as successful as they can in Europe, having as much strength and depth in his squad as possible will be a high priority for the 56-year-old, making a move for the 23-year-old a potentially smart move.