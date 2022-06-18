World Cup 2022 power rankings: breaking down the final 32 [Iran]

673 views

The Guardian – LONDON, Now all the finalists for Qatar have been confirmed, we assess who look most likely to lift the trophy in six months.

23) Iran

Optimism is not especially high that Iran, who will face England and Wales, are on track to cause a stir. They topped their qualifying group by seeing off the lesser sides, losing to South Korea, and look more solid than spectacular under Dragan Skocic. A friendly defeat by Algeria was underwhelming; they do, though, have dangerous forwards in Sardar Azmoun and Mehdi Taremi if opponents doze off.