Messinia Live – ATHENS, AEK Athens lost at home to Olympiakos 2-3 after going in front twice.

AEK remains without a victory against Olympiakos for four years, with the “red and whites” enjoying a hat-trick from El Arabi to give them a 2-3 win in the derby with which the season ended.

AEK had led twice before, with goals from Chouber and Livai Garcia, but in the end, the Greek champions turned the game around and celebrated another victory over the Union.