Beiranvand linked with Persepolis [Report] 

Tasnim – PORTO, Iran football team goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand has reportedly been linked with a move to Persepolis football club.

Beiranvand was loaned to Portuguese first division team Boavista from Belgian side Antwerp this season but remained an unused substitute in the team.

“I would have liked to end my career in Boavista in a different way but I have to say goodbye,” Beiranvand shared on his Instagram account.

Now, the Belgian site voetbalnieuws.be has reported that Persepolis has shown an interest in re-signing the goalkeeper.

The 30-year-old goalie joined Royal Antwerp from Persepolis in 2020 but failed to meet the expectations.