Tasnim – DUSHANBE, Iran will play Uzbekistan in the opening match of the 2022 CAFA U16 Championship.

Hossein Abdi’s boys are scheduled to play Uzbekistan on May 13th.

The eight-day competition will bring Tajikistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Afghanistan together.

The 2022 CAFA U16 Championship will be held in the Republic Central Stadium in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.