Bild: This is how Azmoun becomes the 20 million trump card

Bild.de – LEVERKUSEN, A goal redemption for him and the whole club! Sardar Azmoun brings Bayer Leverkusen back to third place. The winter purchase from St. Petersburg cost EUR 2.5 million – the striker is slowly recouping the fee.

The Iranian World Cup candidate celebrated his goal debut in the 4-1 win in Fürth because he provoked Andreas Linde’s mistake and cheekily exploited it to make it 2-1. Paulinho made it 3-1 with a super assist from the Iranian.

“That was a foretaste of his qualities, not just his nose for goals,” says sporting director Simon Rolfes to BILD.

In the fight for the Champions League, Azmoun can become the 20 million trump card if they qualify for the group stage.

“Of course I’m happy about my debut goal,” Azmoun explained happily, “but for me it’s just about giving everything in the current tough games. The most important thing is that we got the win because we want to go to the Champions League.”

Coach Gerardo Seoane had bet on Azmoun as a tenth and was right: “Sardar set impulses in the last third with his runs, with good decisions. He has impressively demonstrated that we have more offensive potential with him, although we were a bit more vulnerable defensively.”

Nevertheless, the plan with Azmoun worked and, after two games without scoring, brought Leverkusen back on track in the tight race for the premier class. Also striking: Especially in the first half, the interaction with Patrik Schick worked really well.

“Sardar is still missing the last 10, 15 percent explosiveness,” says Seoane, “that will probably not change in the short term.” Bayer’s coach had recently said that the Iranian would need “complete preparation” to get to the top level physically. But one thing is clear: Azmoun is on the right track.