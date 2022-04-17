FFIRI submit request for Senegal friendly [Report]

61 views

Tehran Times – DAKAR, President of the Senegalese football federation Augustin Senghor has revealed that the Iranian team have shown interest in playing a friendly match with the Lions of Teranga.

Iran national team technical director Hamid Estili previously also stated that Iran will play four friendly matches during their training camp in Doha, Qatar in June.

Iran has been drawn in Group B along with England, the U.S., and the winners of the European play-offs between Scotland, Ukraine, and Wales in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The football federation secretary general Hassan Kamranifar has said that Iran will play New Zealand behind closed doors.

“Argentina and Brazil will play a friendly in Doha and they will most likely play Iran. We are also going to arrange a friendly match with Canada,” he said.

Now, a Senegalese site has reported that Iran has shown interest in playing a friendly match with the African powerhouse.

“At least 10 teams have approached the Senegalese football federation so far and have expressed their desire to play friendly matches with the Lions”, Senghor told wiwsport.com.

According to him, Iran and Uruguay are among the teams who are interested in playing friendlies with Senegal.

Senegal, headed by Aliou Cissé, is pitted against Qatar, Ecuador, and the Netherlands in Group A of the 2022 World Cup.