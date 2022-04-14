Hull City coach Arveladze lauds Sayyadmanesh

216 views

Tasnim – HULL, Hull City coach Shota Arveladze praised Allahyar Sayyadmanesh after his first start over the weekend against Middlesbrough.

Hull City has pretty much secured its place in the Championship again for next season after a 1-0 win at the Riverside Stadium thanks to Keane Lewis-Potter’s strike in the 74th minute.

Sayyadmanesh started from the off for the first time and was substituted for Tyler Smith in the second half.

Arveladze was impressed with what he saw and praised his Iranian winger.

“I think he (Allahyar Sayyadmanesh) did well (against Middlesbrough). It was his first start and he looked good,” the Georgian said.

Hull City signed Sayyadmanesh on a loan deal until the end of the season from Fenerbahce and he has since made eight appearances in all competitions, seven of which have come as cameo substitute appearances.