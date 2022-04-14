Celtic must launch bid for “standout” 42-goal machine who’s a “Jota-type trickster” [Opinion]

84 views

Msn.com – GLASGOW, Celtic manager Ange Postecolou has demonstrated a number of outstanding traits and philosophies since walking through the doors of Parkhead.

A swashbuckling press has been combined with relentless attacking dynamism on the field of play, but the Australian has been just as successful behind closed doors.

When he first arrived in Glasgow, a mass rebuilding job was required to turn the tide in Scotland. Their biggest rivals had just won the league and in the process, put a stop to Celtic’s dominance.

However, in 2021/22, they have reasserted themselves as the best in the land and sit six points ahead of Rangers in the Premiership table.

That’s due to the groundwork behind the scenes by Postecoglou, who has brought in 14 new faces and ensured a swift initiation for them all.

What’s helped has been bringing in a host of players ready to test themselves at a famous club, dipping his toes into the lesser-known leagues by signing the likes of Liel Abada, Kyogo Furuhashi, Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda to name a few.

The Celtic boss must do the same this summer too, by looking towards the UAE to bring a certain Mehdi Ghayedi to the club.

They reportedly had a bid rejected for him in January but must consider reviving their hunt for the Iranian in the summer, especially if Jota leaves.

The dazzling Portuguese wide man is only on loan in Scotland but could sign permanently from Benfica in a deal worth £6.5m.

Should they decide against that, then Ghayedi would certainly be a perfect replacement.

Bhoys Analytics have already dubbed the exciting winger as a “Jota-type trickster” and by watching clips of him in action, it’s clear to see why.

His dribbling is mesmerising with the 23-year-old labelled as Iran’s “future standout” man, possessing the qualities to dance and weave his way past defenders with ease.

That quality has been synonymous with Jota throughout his time on British shores and demonstrates why the Iranian would be such a perfect heir on Celtic’s flanks.

During his club career, he has also shown a relentless knack for scoring goals, finding the back of the net on 42 occasions to date.

Skilful, tricky, efficient and most importantly, clinical, Celtic must certainly include the young attacker on their wishlist this summer.