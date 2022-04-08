ACL 2022 Group D: Sepahan fights back to defeat Pakhtakor [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – BURAIDAH, Iranâ€™s Sepahan football team came back from a 1-0 first half deficit to beat Uzbek Super League champion Pakhtakor 3-1 on Matchday One of Group D in the AFC Champions League 2022 on Thursday.

Dragan Ceran gave Pakhtakor the lead in the 28th minute at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Buraidah, Saudi Arabia.

Shahriyar Moghanlou equalized the match in the 49th minute and doubled the scoreboard six minutes later.

Mohammad Reza Hosseini made it 3-1 in the 70th minute.

On Sunday, Pakhtakor faces group hosts Al-Taawoun while Moharram Navidkiaâ€™s men face Qatarâ€™s Al-Duhail.