Iran to hold training camp in Doha: Hamid Estili

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Director of Iran national football team Hamid Estili says that Team Melli will hold a two-week training camp in Doha, Qatar in June.

Team Melli has been drawn in Group B along with England, USA and the winner of the European play-offs between Scotland, Ukraine and Wales.

Estili says that the football federation has negotiated with several teams for friendly matches. Team Melli will play four warm-up games in Doha.

“We had already negotiated with USA for a friendly match but after Iran was paired with the team, the match was canceled,” Estili said.

“Team Melli will hold a two-week training camp in Doha as part of preparation for the 2022 World Cup. Team Melli will play four friendly matches in the camp,” he added.