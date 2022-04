25 views

Tasnim – JEDDAH, Iran’s Foolad, and Al-Gharafa of Qatar settled for a 0-0 draw in Group C of the AFC Champions League 2022 on Thursday.

Foolad dominated possession for the most first-half but a disciplined Al-Gharafa backline held on as both teams shared the points.

Foolad started the second 45 minutes in a similar fashion but its strikers lacked the cutting edge.

Foolad will face Shabab Al-Ahli of the UAE on Sunday while Al-Gharafa plays Turkmenistan’s Ahal.