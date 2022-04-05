Iran Futsal Team head to Bishkek for Asian Cup Qualifiers

43 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, The Iran national futsal team will travel to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday to participate in the 2022 AFC Futsal Asian Cup qualification.

Team Melli, headed by Vahid Shamsaei, is in Group A along with Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, and Turkmenistan.

Iran will start the campaign on April 10 with a match against the Maldives.

The competition is the qualification process organized by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to determine the participating teams for the 2022 AFC Futsal Asian Cup, the 17th edition of the international men’s futsal championship of Asia.

A total of 15 teams will qualify to play in the final tournament, excluding Kuwait – who automatically qualified as a host.