Jahanbakhsh says Iran ready to surprise at World Cup

60 views

Tehran Times – ROTTERDAM, Iran national football team captain Alireza Jahanbakhsh says England was the “last team” he wanted to be paired with at the 2022 World Cup but vowed his nation will be ready to cause a surprise in Qatar.

Jahanbakhsh, who spent three seasons at Brighton before leaving for Feyenoord last summer, admits the group will be “difficult” but says Iran will arrive at the tournament prepared.

When asked whether he wanted to be paired with Gareth Southgate’s side, he told Sky Sports News: “Not really, to be honest! England was the last team I would have picked, but it happened!

“England could easily have three top teams in the World Cup right now, it’s really well organized with the manager. The team has worked together for a long time now and it knows its strategy.

“Obviously USA is a strong side, it has a good generation now and most of its players are playing in Europe. And we still have to wait for the third team but we need to respect Scotland, Wales and Ukraine a lot. I don’t know a lot about Ukraine but the other two teams have made a lot of steps.

“It’s going to be very difficult to be honest but we’re going to be ready for it, prepared for it and we’re going to make our nation proud.”

Iran, who has never before faced England, is ranked 21st in the world, having topped the Asian qualification groups for the last two World Cup events.

And Jahanbakhsh says those participants who are used to warm winter weather will be better suited to the conditions in Qatar.

“On one side it will be a very unique World Cup,” he added. “It will be in the winter, for the first time it will be in the Middle East.” A lot of people will come together from different countries, cold countries and going to Qatar will make a big difference.

Iran qualified for the World Cup having picked up 25 out of 30 possible points in qualifying, with Jahanbakhsh’s side finishing ahead of tournament regular South Korea, who has world class talents like Heung-Min Son in its side.

“I would say collectively we are a very good team. We have some good individuals as well but over the last three or four years, we’ve been on top in Asia so we’re well respected there,” Jahanbakhsh concluded.