Qatar 2022: Iran drawn into Group B

714 views

Tehran Times – DOHA, The Iran national football team learned their fate at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

In the draw ceremony held in Doha Friday night, The ‘Persian Leopards’ were drawn in Group B along with England, the U.S., and the eventual winners of Scotland vs Ukraine, who then face Wales in the final European play-off.

Iran will play England on Nov. 21st.

The National Team will face the UEFA Path A winner on Nov. 25th and then meet the U.S. four days later.

The 2022 World Cup will take place in Doha, Qatar from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18.

Qatar 2022 Group Stage:

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Netherlands, Senegal

Group B: England, Iran, the U.S., Scotland/Wales/Ukraine

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, UAE/Australia/Peru, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea