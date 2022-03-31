Iran unchanged in latest FIFA rankings

5 views

Tehran Times – ZURICH, The Iran national football team remained unchanged in the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday.

Dragan Skocic’s team, who finished first in Group A to confirm their spot in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, remains at 21st in the rankings.

Japan and the Korea Republic maintained their positions as Asia’s second and third best teams at 23rd and 29th respectively.

Brazil is now in first place, followed by Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Mexico, and the Netherlands, making the top 10.