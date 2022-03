IPL: Luis Martins announced as Sepahan assistant coach

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – ISFAHAN, Portuguese coach Luís Martins was appointed as the Sepahan football team assistant coach.

The 59-year-old coach will assist Moharram Navidkia in the 2022 AFC Champions League.

The Iranian football team has been drawn into Group D along with Al-Taawoun (Saudi Arabia), Al-Duhail (Qatar), and Pakhtakor (Uzbekistan).

Martins began his career in coaching at Sporting CP as a youth coach in 2003. He also managed Portimonense S.C, Zenit (assistant), Tottenham (assistant), and Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia.