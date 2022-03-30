Iran U-23 team defeats Persepolis in friendly

95 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran U-23 football team defeated Persepolis 3-1 in a friendly match on Tuesday.

Ali Sadeghi opened the scoring for the Iran U-23 football team in the 17th minute but Mehdi Abdi equalized the match in the 25th minute.

Hossein Zavari and Behzad Eslami also scored two goals for the Iran U-23 football team in the second half.

The friendly was held as part of the preparation for the 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup.

Mehdi Mahdavikia’s team has been drawn into Group A along with host Uzbekistan, Qatar, and Turkmenistan.