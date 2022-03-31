2022 World Cup: Iran to be drawn from Pot 3  

(No Ratings Yet)

3 views

Tehran Times – DOHA, The Iran national football team will be drawn from Pot 3 in the 2022 World Cup draw.

As Asia’s highest-ranked team, Iran will be drawn in Pot 3.

The 2022 World Cup will be hosted by Qatar from Nov. 21st to Dec. 18th.

Japan and South Korea are also in Pot 3, while Saudi Arabia is secured in Pot 4.

The draw ceremony will be held in Doha, Qatar, on Friday, April 1st.

Pot 1:

Qatar, Brazil, Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Spain & Portugal

Pot 2:

Mexico, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Uruguay, Switzerland, United States & Croatia

Pot 3:

Senegal, IR Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, South Korea & Tunisia

Pot 4:

Cameroon, Canada, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, Wales or Scotland / Ukraine, Costa Rica or New Zealand & Peru or Australia / United Arab Emirates