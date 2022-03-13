IPL: Esteghlal, Persepolis emerge victorious over rivals [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Esteghlal, and Persepolis football teams defeated their opponents on Matchday 22 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Friday.

Esteghlal edged past Sanat Naft 1-0 in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium thanks to Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh’s goal in the 32nd minute.

In Masjed Soleyman, Persepolis defeated Naft Masjed Soleyman 2-1 courtesy of a brace from Reza Asadi in the first half.

Peyman Miri pulled a goal back in the 77th minute.

Earlier in the day, Zob Ahan defeated Aluminum 4-0 in Isfahan, Sepahan beat Nassaji 3-1 and Gol Gohar and Paykan shared the spoils in a goalless draw.

On Saturday, Havadar will host Mes, Tractor play Foolad, and Fajr Sepasi meets Shahr Khodro.

Esteghlal leads the table with 54 points, six points ahead of Persepolis.