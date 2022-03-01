Iran U-23 to play a friendly match in Nowruz

71 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran U-23 football team will play a friendly match in the Persian New Year Nowruz (Which starts on March 21st).

Mohammad Mohammadi, director of Iran’s U-23 football team, said Iran coach Mehdi Mahdavikia will travel to Tehran on March 17.

“Our priority is to play Iraq in Tehran, Kish Island, or Dubai. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are other candidates for the friendly match,” Mohammadi said.

The friendly will be held as part of the preparation for the 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup.

The Iranian team has been drawn in Group A along with host Uzbekistan, Qatar, and Turkmenistan.