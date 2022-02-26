IPL: Ertugrul Saglam takes charge of Tractor Sazi

(No Ratings Yet)

88 views

Tehran Times – TABRIZ, Ertugrul Saglam has been announced as the new head coach of Tractor Sazi football team.

The 52-year-old coach replaced Zvonimir Soldo at the Tabriz-based football club.

Tractor parted ways with their Croatian coach Soldo on Friday following poor results in the Iran Professional League.

Saglam was most recently head coach of Samsunspor.

This will be the second stint the Turkish coach has worked at Tractor. He led the Iranian top-flight team in 2018.

Tractor sits 13th in the table, four points above the relegation zone.