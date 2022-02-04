Allahyar Sayyadmanesh makes Hull City transfer admission after sealing Fenerbahce exit [VIDEO]

66 views

Hulldailymail.co.uk – HULL, The Iranian hotshot was one of three new additions on deadline day last Monday.

Hull City fought off intense competition to sign highly-rated Iranian striker Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, and the 20-year-old says moving to the Championship club was a no-brainer.

Ratified by the EFL on Monday, Sayyadmanesh has moved from Fenerbahce on loan until the summer, though the Tigers have the option to make it permanent.

Though other European clubs were keen to snap up the talented youngster, Sayyadmanesh says the chance to play in England was too hard to resist.

“It’s a great feeling to be here, I’ve known about the club since I was a young boy and I can’t wait to start playing for this big club,” he told City’s website.

“I had some options from other teams but I think coming here is the best move for me to improve myself and to go forward.”

Sayyadmanesh was at the MKM Stadium last weekend to watch his new teammates beat Swansea City 2-0 in Shota Arveladze’s first game in charge of the Tigers, before posing for pictures with new owner Acun Ilicali on the pitch after the game.

Boss Arveladze says the young striker could feature against Preston North End this weekend having settled in well to his new surroundings, and the Iran international admits the close-knit dressing room has helped prepare him.

“They’ve been warm and welcoming, I’m happy to be here with them,” he said.

“The team played really well (against Swansea) and I liked it, the atmosphere was great with the amazing fans, it was so good and let’s see this Saturday.

“It really was amazing, in my first message to the fans I told them I can’t wait to play in front of them in our stadium.”

During his loan spell with Zorya Luhansk last term, Sayyadmanesh hit the net with a degree of regularity, and that’s something he hopes to continue in the black and amber of City.

“First of all, I always try my best. I want to help the team. I am quick, and I will show other things on the pitch.

“Last season was great for me in Ukraine, I played 20 games and scored nine goals in the super league two in the (UEFA) Conference League, I made four assists and I want to continue this here for Hull City.

“I’m really excited to play here.”