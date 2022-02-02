Iran climbs one place in new FIFA world rankings

99 views

Mehr News – ZURICH, Iranâ€™s national men’s football team, while keeping its first place in Asia football ranking, has moved up to 20th place in a credible football ranking, up one spot since the last FIFA ranking.

The Footyrankings website has announced its world ranking for the national men’s football team according to which the national Iranian men’s football team has ranked 20th in the world, climbing up one place in the world since the last FIFA rankings released in December.

The Iranian squad has maintained its position at the top of Asia with 1,572.9 well above Japan with 1,549.8.

The Iranians improved their rankings following two wins in a row against the national football teams of Iraq and UAE in the Asian qualifications for the Qatar 2022 world cup recently.

Iran was the first country in Asia to qualify for the world cup after the win against Iraq last week.