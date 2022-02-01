Esteghlal & Persepolis to be publicly listed in February [Report]ï¿¼ï¿¼

56 views

Financial Tribune – TEHRAN, The Iran Privatization Organization said shares of Tehran’s two main football clubs, Esteghlal and Persepolis, will be offered in the stock market by late February.Â

“Both clubs have submitted their financial statements to the IPO that is being reviewed. We have not yet set a date for the share offer, but tentatively it would be by the end of February,” Hossein Qorbanzadeh, the IPO head, was quoted as saying by ISNA,

The IPO is discussing the details with the representatives of the two clubs, Qorbanzadeh said without providing details.