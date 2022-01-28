Sayyadmanesh poised for Hull City medical [Report]

12 views

Tasnim – HULL, Fenerbahce striker Allahyar Sayyadmanesh is edging closer to a move to Hull City, reports the72.co.uk.

The youngster will apparently have a medical ahead of his move to the MKM Stadium.

Sayyadmanesh, 20, has recently returned to Fenerbahce following a loan spell at Zorya.

The young attacker is an Iran international who has been on the books at Fenerbahce since 2019.

He joined the Turkish Super Lig giant from Esteghal and has since played three times for the first-team.

Sayyadmanesh has spent the past 12 months out on loan in Ukraine at Zorya and scored 15 goals in 50 games in all competitions.

Hull has announced the appointment of former Ajax and Rangers striker Arveladze as its new manager to replace Grant McCann.